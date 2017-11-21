Bonita Springs Charter School students thank first responders

FORT MYERS, Fla. Some of the youngest Hurricane Irma victims took to pencil and paper to honor those who helped them get through the storm.

Students greeted first responders with gifts of appreciation Tuesday at Bonita Springs Charter School on Bernwood Drive.

Eighth grader Marco Hanna and his classmates sent out colorful hand-written invitations to first responders such as Lee County Emergency Management Officials, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and even WINK News meteorologists.

“It’s basically me showing my gratitude towards everyone and helping out, doing the best I can,” Hanna said.

Irma’s devastation left many children without a place to call home.

“Around 50 of our students and their siblings that did lose their homes due to flooding or had complete damage and had to relocate,” Bonita Springs Charter School principal Carissa Carroll said.

Children who fled Puerto Rico and the Florida Keys have also integrated into the school.

“They are really working towards being great kids that work to develop their community and help in their community and find that it’s not always about themselves personally, but it’s about everyone,” Carroll said.

The students sent out more than 40 handwritten thank you cards across Southwest Florida.