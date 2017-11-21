Bear on the loose snarls traffic on I-75 in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. A bear on the loose snarled traffic Tuesday on Interstate 75 near mile marker 93.

Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and Florida Highway Patrol officials worked to guide the bear to safety and off the roadway.

The northbound lanes of traffic near mile marker 93 were moving very slowly at around 7:45 p.m.

