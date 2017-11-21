2-year-old girl nearly drowns in pond at Punta Gorda apartment complex

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A 2-year-old girl nearly drowned Monday in a pond at Seven Palms Apartments on Slash Pine Circle, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nearby resident Wesley Northrop found the child unresponsive and floating in the pond at the apartment complex on the 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, deputies said. Northrop removed the child from the water and began CPR.

“My main focus was just to do what I could and make sure that she was able to survive. Once I started to see her eyes open up and then they did and she started crying, that’s when I knew that we were in pretty good shape,” Northrop said.

The child’s parents, David Lynn Davis and Bethanee Green, told deputies they were sleeping when the child opened the apartment door and crossed the road to the pond.

The child was taken to All Children’s Hospital where she was treated for her injuries, deputies said.

Davis was arrested shortly after an investigation and faces charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Department of Children & Families removed the child from the parent’s custody, deputies said. The child will be staying with Davis’s mother for the time being.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten



Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews