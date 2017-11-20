After-school counselor accused of sexual assault passed background checks

NAPLES, Fla. After-school care counselor Austin Hunter was arrested for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in the bathroom stall.

In a statement from After School Programs, the after-school program contracted with Mason Classical Academy, Hunter passed all of their background checks.

MORE: Naples after-school care counselor accused of sexually assaulting minor

“A search conducted by DCF (Department of Children and Families) of the Florida Automated Child Welfare Information System showed no record of the employee being responsible for abuse of a child,” said Director of Operations Robert Liebman. “DCF determined that the employee was eligible for child care, effective June 6, 2017. Additionally, Collier County Public Schools determined that the employee met the standards identified by law to clear the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Federal Bureau of Investigation background screening. There was no indication during the employee’s employment by ASP of any inappropriate conduct.”

Mason Classical Academy terminated its contract Friday with After School Programs, Inc. following the incident, principal David Hull said in an email.

ASP is contracted at four other Collier County schools, including Lakes Park Elementary.

Some parents believe ASP should be cut from all schools, and others think the after-school care program and the school shouldn’t be blamed for what one individual did.

“I just believe that could happen anywhere, and until the clearances are set to maybe higher standards, than our kids aren’t safe.” said Lakes Park Elementary parent Krystal Wilder.

MORE: $600K bond set for after-school counselor accused of sexual assault

The school district is not cancelling the contracts at the other schools at this time, Collier County school district spokesman Greg Turchetta said.

Hunter was arrested Friday and faces felony charges of sexual battery on a person younger than 12, lewd and lascivious molestation on a person younger than 12, and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Hunter is not allowed to make contact with any minor under 12 years of age and is not allowed back at Mason Classical Academy.

Hunter remains in Collier County jail, and his bond is set at $600,000.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel



Writer: Emily Ford

winknews