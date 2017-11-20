Red Sox to put spring training tickets on sale Dec. 2

FORT MYERS, Fla. Boston Red Sox spring training tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 2, the team announced.

The tickets will be on sale at the JetBlue Park at Fenway South box office. The Sox are set to play 17 home games this spring, starting Feb. 22 with the annual college doubleheader of seven-inning games against Northeastern and Boston College.

Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 14, and the first full-squad workout is Feb. 19. Workouts are free and open to the public.

The team will also hold a free open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at JetBlue Park.

The crosstown rival Minnesota Twins began sales of season and group tickets Nov. 2. Single-game Twins tickets go on sale Jan. 6 at the Hammond Stadium Box Office at CenturyLink Sports Complex.

Tampa Bay Rays spring training season tickets are available online, and single-game sales start online only at 10 a.m. Jan. 12.