Punta Gorda selects new police chief

PUNTA GRODA, Fla. – Punta Gorda has selected Pamela R. Davis to serve as the next Punta Gorda Police Chief.

Davis is currently the Director of the Professional Development and Training Academy for the City of Baltimore Police Department.

Prior to Davis’ current position, she served 23 years with the Anne Arundel County Police Department working up the ranks from Patrol Officer to Deputy Chief of Police.

City Manager Kunik points to Davis’s leadership abilities, broad public safety background and extensive training acumen as qualities that elevated her to be the top choice. “I was impressed with her genuine demeanor and overall leadership and technical skills that will enable her to re-energize the department within as well as our extensive partnerships with the community. Pam is well prepared to step into the position and re-elevate our Police Department to pinnacle status,” said City Manager Howard Kunik.

Davis’s 26 years of experience in police services have included a wide range of responsibilities to include professional development and training, administration, patrol, investigations, crises intervention, internal affairs, labor negotiations and community outreach. Pam assisted with creation of a Citizens Advisory Council and Business Advisory Council that resulted in enhanced relationships and trust with all areas of the Anne Arundel community.

She was the architect of that department’s first crisis intervention team to address the systemic problem of dealing with mentally ill people, a program nationally recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Upon joining the Baltimore Police Department in September 2016, Pam assumed responsibility for training to ensure compliance with the Department of Justice Consent Decree and all Maryland Police Training Standards Commission regulations.

Davis created the first ever Training Academy Community Engagement Unit. Davis holds a Master of Science Degree in Management/Leadership from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Arts in Labor Studies Degree from National Labor College.

She attended the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum – Senior Management Institute for Police. The process to select a new Police Chief involved representatives from the City’s residential neighborhoods, business sectors and Police Department staff, who engaged the eight finalists in conversations culminating with their overall insights to the City Manager.

City Council members also had the opportunity to meet the candidates and observe the panel discussions.

The eight candidates also interviewed with the City Manager, who was assisted by the Assistant State Attorney – Charlotte County Office.

Davis said “It is an absolute honor to be selected as the Chief of Police for the City of Punta Gorda. One of the things I am most excited about Punta Gorda, is the active engagement between community members, business leaders, and city government. I am eager to be a part of that interaction and to be a part of such a wonderful, vibrant community. With this position comes tremendous responsibility and accountability that I am fully prepared to undertake. I look forward to leading a progressive Punta Gorda Police Department that will continue to focus on providing quality customer service.”

Davis will start January 2, 2018.