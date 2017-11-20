School bus driver cited after minor crash on I-75

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A school bus driver was cited for an improper lane change in a Monday afternoon collision.

Angela Codie Napper, 55, of Lehigh Acres, was driving the bus north on Interstate 75 and had just passed the exit for Alico Road when she changed lanes and struck the right rear-view mirror of a Ford E-350 van, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

No one was injured, including the 13 students on the bus, according to the FHP. The collision took place around 3 p.m.

The FHP did not say which school district the bus belongs to.