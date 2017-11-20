Island Park organization to voice concerns at commissioner’s meeting

FORT MYERS, Fla. Residents of the Island Park neighborhood –plagued by two flooding events– can share their frustrations Tuesday at the Board of Commissioners meeting.

Island Park Citizens, a political action committee, strives to raise awareness, find preventative measures and solutions to help area residents, according to an organization official.

“I think our folks are coming to the commission meeting because of frustration,” organizer Lisa Absher said. “We just need good communication Lee County and our neighborhood.

Ditches overflowed on separate occasions along Island Park Road, which caused damage to nearby homes, businesses and made it difficult for traffic to get through, according to organizers.

Absher shared the positive feedback the organization has received.

“So far, the response to our group has been overwhelming,” Absher said. “We now count over 600 Lee County voters.”

The meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Lee County Court House on 2120 Main St.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

