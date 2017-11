Firefighters battling massive blaze in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) Firefighters in the Metro East are on the scene of a massive fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Louisiana Boulevard around 7 a.m. after the building caught fire.

While Skyzoom4 was over the fire, the power lines appeared to also catch fire.

Fire officials told News 4 the building was an old apartment building that was vacant.

No other details have been released.