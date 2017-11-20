Colorblind Cape Coral man sees sunset for the first time

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Imagine never being able to see the sunset. For 30 years, Todd Manke just thought the colors of a sunset were brown and gray. That all changed when his wife, Emily Manke, gifted him a pair of Enchroma glasses for their anniversary.

Enchroma glasses help people who are colorblind see the correct colors.

“At first I was super nervous because he didn’t say anything, for like 15 seconds, he was just staring,” Emily said. “As he walked around more, he was seeing more colors and got more excited. It was a really cool moment.”

Todd said he didn’t understand why people wanted to watch the sunset, until now.

“It’s like a little, it’s like a beautiful painting,” Todd said. “Before that, it was like ‘ehhh, there are three dull clouds over there.'”

Todd said that he would normally see dark clouds that are usually gray, but now he is seeing everything in a different light.

“You can see like, now there’s more definition in the clouds, you can see like darker purples to lighter grays and everything in between,” Todd said.

Since receiving his Enchroma glasses, Todd never leaves the house without them.

“I have them on me everyday, morning until night I got the glasses on,” Todd said. “It’s like everyday I notice something different that I never noticed before.”

After getting the glasses, Todd and Emily left Florida and he was able to experience fall colors for the very first time.

The video below shows Todd watching his first sunset.

I surprised Todd Manke with Enchroma glasses for our two year anniversary. He is color blind so this was his first time really seeing a sunset. I can't stop watching it! ❤️😊🌅 Posted by Emily Manke on Wednesday, November 8, 2017