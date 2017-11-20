Cape teen accused of real estate fraud a no-show in court

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 19-year-old real estate agent accused of stealing more than $560,000 from clients failed to show up for a court hearing Monday.

A judge scolded Aaron Eyerman of Cape Coral, calling his lack of appearance a cause for concern. Eyerman is said to have fooled a woman using a phony real estate company and to have gambled away stolen money.

The teen’s attorney said he hasn’t been able to reach him since Thursday, when Monday’s arraignment was set.

Still, the attorney said he isn’t concerned his client could be a flight risk and expressed surprise that the arraignment took place less than a week after Eyerman’s first appearance on Wednesday.

Eyerman, who’s out on $50,000 bond, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted in the fraud case.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

BritniWINKNews

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews