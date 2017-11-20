Cape Coral to swear in new mayor

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Newly elected mayor Joe Coviello will be sworn in Monday morning.

The mayor and other council members will participate in the ceremony at Cape Coral City Hall at 1015 Cultural Park Blvd before beginning to tackle a host of issues.

Coviello said he hopes to mitigate the hurricane debris spewing dust over Skyline Boulevard, add local jobs for Cape Coral residents and continue elevating the city with construction projects like Bimini Basin, the Cape Coral Yacht Club and the Seven Islands.