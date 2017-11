Buccaneers hold off Dolphins

MIAMI It was suppose to be the season opener, but Hurricane Irma pushed the Buccaneers and Dolphins game back to week 11.

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler threw three interceptions before suffering a concussion in the third quarter. He would not return.

Backup Matt Moore threw for a touchdown in his place, but Miami settled for too many field goals in the second half.

Tampa Bay holds on for the 30-20 win.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee