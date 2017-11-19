SWFL celebrity Harriet the eagle lays new egg in North Fort Myers nest
FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida celebrity Harriet the eagle laid another egg Sunday.
Harriet, a female bald eagle who’s been nesting in North Fort Myers since 2006, laid the egg at around 3:24 p.m. in her North Fort Myers nest.
Harriet and her mate M15 will incubate the egg for about a month. This is their second season as a mated pair.
Tens of thousands of people across the nation tuned in to watch two of Harriet’s eaglets hatch in December 2016.
The bald eagles became well-known over the years thanks to cameras set up by Dick Pritchett Real Estate agency.
EAGLE CAM: Southwest Florida's most famous eagles M15 and Harriet laid another egg! Harriet laid her egg at around 3:24 p.m. in her Fort Myers nest.
Posted by WINK News on Sunday, November 19, 2017
MORE: First egg begins to crack as eagle watch continues
MORE:SWFL on Eagle watch, awaiting arrival of Harriet’s eaglets