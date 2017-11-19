SWFL celebrity Harriet the eagle lays new egg in North Fort Myers nest

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida celebrity Harriet the eagle laid another egg Sunday.

Harriet, a female bald eagle who’s been nesting in North Fort Myers since 2006, laid the egg at around 3:24 p.m. in her North Fort Myers nest.

Harriet and her mate M15 will incubate the egg for about a month. This is their second season as a mated pair.

Tens of thousands of people across the nation tuned in to watch two of Harriet’s eaglets hatch in December 2016.

The bald eagles became well-known over the years thanks to cameras set up by Dick Pritchett Real Estate agency.

EAGLE CAM: Southwest Florida's most famous eagles M15 and Harriet laid another egg! Harriet laid her egg at around 3:24 p.m. in her Fort Myers nest.

