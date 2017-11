Partly cloudy, warm for Sunday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 82 degrees with partly cloudy skies Sunday, WINK meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

“Sunday is expected to stay dry. It’s going to be another pleasant day,” Silverang said. Get outdoors and even buy that turkey early for Thanksgiving Day.”

There is going to be some rain moving through early this week ahead of a cold front, mainly towards the north, moving over parts of Florida, Silverang said.

View an hourly forecast here.