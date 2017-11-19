Country music legend Mel Tillis dead at 85

NASHVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) Country music legend Mel Tillis has died, according to media reports. He was 85.

The Tennessean newspaper quotes Tillis’ publicist Don Murry Grubbs for the news.

Tillis’ career spanned six decades and included over 60 albums. He had three dozen Top 10 singles and wrote several songs now regarded as classics, the newspaper reported.

Dallas-Fort Worth radio host Mark “Hawkeye” Louis from KSCS said Tillis’ career was strongest in the 1970s.

“He transcended country music,” Louis said. “Everybody outside country music knew him also.”

Tillis earned the industry’s highest honor in 1976 when he was named Country Music Association entertainer of the year.