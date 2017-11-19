Black Friday: Your ultimate holiday shopping guide

(CNN MONEY) America’s top retailers are gearing up for the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

The first doorbusters kick off early Thursday morning. Wondering what’s open and where to snag a deal? Here’s our guide.

Best Buy

Opens: 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will stay open until 1 a.m. Friday. Reopens Friday at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

Highlights: You can get a 50-inch 4K Smart TV for $180 (save $320), a Google Home Mini for $30 (save $20 plus get a $10 gift card), or up to $150 off a 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Get more details here and see the full ad here.

Pro-Tip: My Best Buy members get early access to Black Friday deals starting Monday November 20.

Online: Best Buy says “almost” every deal will be available online beginning Thanksgiving morning. Shoppers get free shipping all season long.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Opens: 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will remain open until 2 a.m. Friday. Reopens Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Highlights: “Select” locations will have discounts on items exclusively available at Dick’s — including apparel from Patagonia and Adidas and the Bowflex M5. The store is also offering rewards cash for Yeti purchases, 50% to 70% off bikes, 40% off Adidas apparel, a Warrior in-ground basketball hoop for $400 (save $600), and a Stiga tennis table for $250 (save $250). See the full ad here.

Online: All deals will be available online Thanksgiving day. The site offers free shipping or the option to pick up in stores. Dick’s will also hold a Cyber Week sale that kicks off Sunday November 26.

Kmart

Opens: 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Some stores close at midnight or 2 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 6 a.m.

Highlights: Grab a 55-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $500 (save $200) or luxurious 1,000 thread count sheets for $20 (save 30). Barbie dolls will go on sale for $2 (save $5 to $8), and some small kitchen appliances will be 50% off. See the full ad here.

Online: Kmart’s discounts will be available online from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 2 p.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl’s

Opens: 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Hours may vary by location.

Deals: Shoppers can snag a PlayStation 4 for $200 (save $100), a diamond bracelet for $70 (save $230), a Google Home for $80 (save $50), or a Sky Rider HD camera drone for $50 (save $100). For $20, parents can grab a Disney castle toy or an indoor basketball game. See the full ad here.

Pro-Tip: According to Wallethub, Kohl’s will offer some of the steepest discounts of any major retailer this Black Friday. On average, its markdowns will hit 66.3% off. Deals will be especially hot for jewelry.

Online: Some deals go live on Kohls.com Monday November 20 at 1 a.m. ET. Doorbuster deals go live at 1 a.m. ET on Thursday November 23.

Macy’s

Opens: 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, though it may vary by location.

Highlights: The steepest discounts will be so-called doorbusters that will be available when doors open on Thanksgiving through 1 p.m. Friday. The discounts will briefly come back Saturday until 1 p.m. Mail-in rebates, offered only in stores, will score you some free items, such as a glassware set or select kitchen electronics. See the full ad here.

Pro-Tip: If you need a blender, Wallethub says Macy’s is offering one of the best discounts around for its A3500 Vitamix blender. You can grab it for $350 (save $250) on Black Friday.

Online: More than 500 deals will be live online beginning Thanksgiving morning. A round of Cyber Week savings will go live on Sunday, November 26 and end Wednesday November 29.

Sears

Opens: 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, though some locations will stay closed. All stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Highlights: You can save more than $1,000 on a Kenmore refrigerator or a NordicTrack elliptical. They’ll go on sale for $1,000 and $600, respectively. Most deals will end at 2 p.m. on Black Friday. See the full ad here.

Online: All deals will be available online all day Thanksgiving through 2 p.m. on Black Friday.

Target

Opens: 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, closes at midnight and reopens Friday at 6 a.m.

Highlights: Target is promising the “lowest prices of the year” on video games, TVs and other electronics. Customers who spend $50 on Black Friday will get a 20% off coupon for a future shopping trip.

Deals include an XBox One S 500 GB console for $190 (save $90 and get a $25 gift card) and a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV for $850 (save $156). Get more details here and see the full ad here.

Pro-Tip: REDcard holders will get early access to more than 100 deals online starting Wednesday Nov. 22.

Online: Black Friday deals will be available on Target.com early Thanksgiving morning.

Toys “R” Us

Opens: 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 11 p.m. Friday.

Highlights: A few pre-Black Friday sales will show up Sunday November 19 and run through Wednesday November 22. A few deals will be available only in stores through midnight. They include a a Barbie Pink Passport Townhouse for $60 (50% off) and a motorized Power Wheels Boomerang for $250 (save $150). Get more details here and see the full ad here.

Online: Black Friday deals will go live on Toysrus.com/BlackFriday Wednesday Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Toys “R” Us offers a pick-up-in-store option.

Walmart

Opens: Black Friday sales begin at 6 p.m., but most Walmart stores will be open all day on Thanksgiving. Hours vary by location.

Highlights: Walmart will release color-coded maps of its stores to help customers find what they are looking for. Among the deals it’s touted: a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner for $190 (save $176), a Google Chromecast for $20 (save $15), a iPad 5th Gen 32GB for $249 (save $80), and a Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV for $1,000 (save $300). Get more details here and see the full ad here.

Online: Deals begin on Walmart.com at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving.