Armed robber strikes Lehigh Acres Dollar General

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. An armed robbery took place Saturday at a Dollar General on Gretchen Avenue, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The robbery happened at around 7:08 p.m. at the store on the 700 block of Gretchen Avenue, crime stoppers said. The suspect showed a gun and demanded all the cash from the registers.

The suspect fired one shot into the store’s ceiling, crime stoppers said. The suspect fled on foot after being handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

