Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies fight holiday hunger

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can come together Saturday to help those in need in their communities at the 4th Annual Fighting Holiday Hunger event.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the BJ’s Wholesale Club on 1929 NE Pine Island Rd.

The fundraiser is hosted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Balgas and sponsors like the Kiwanis Club.

There will be live music, bounce houses, slides and the LCSO helicopter.

