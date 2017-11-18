Car found submerged in pond near I-75 in Charlotte County

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A vehicle was found in a pond Saturday off of Interstate 75 at Tuckers Grade, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

A gold 2017 Honda Accord was removed from the pond shortly before 4 p.m., deputies said.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office dive team, major crimes unit and a crime scene unit have responded to investigate.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear at this time. Count on WINK News to keep you updated as we receive more information.

At 12:41pm CCSO was notified of a vehicle found in a pond off of I-75 and Tuckers Grade. Our dive team, Major Crimes and… Posted by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 18, 2017