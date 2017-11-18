$500K bond set for Naples after-school care counselor accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old

NAPLES, Fla. An 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl received a $500,000 bond Saturday.

Austin Patrick Hunter, of Naples, worked as an after-school care counselor for After School Programs, Inc. at Mason Classical Academy on 3073 South Horseshoe Drive.

MORE: Naples after-school care counselor accused of sexually assaulting minor

A witness entered the bathroom looking for the child and called out for her, but did not get an answer until a few seconds later, according to a report from the Naples Police Department. When the stall door opened, the witness saw the child and Hunter standing inside.

Hunter told the witness he was helping the child get cleaned up, the report showed.

During a forensic interview, the child told authorities Hunter asked her to follow him into the bathroom stall to wash her hands, sat her down on top of him, exposed himself and inappropriately touched and kissed her, the report showed. Hunter asked the child not to tell anyone.

Hunter was arrested Friday and faces felony charges of sexual battery on a person younger than 12, lewd and lascivious molestation on a person younger than 12, and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Hunter is not allowed to make contact with any minor under 12 years of age and is not allowed back at Mason Classical Academy.

Mason Classical Academy terminated its contract Friday with After School Programs, Inc. following the incident, principal David Hull said in an email.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews