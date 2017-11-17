When a weekend in jail ends with a funeral

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – WINK News teamed up with the Charlotte Sun Newspaper to investigate deaths at the Charlotte County Jail.

Tom Ireland seemed reluctant to talk to two reporters prying into an unexpected and undoubtedly embarrassing family tragedy.

He seemed to have a similar reluctance towards the lawsuit he’s filed against members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and it’s Medical Provider: Corizon Healthcare.

“I’m not here to make waves. All I said was something was wrong,” he said.

The retiree from Wisconsin said he was proud of his middle son Greg, who at one point in time was a very capable engineer in their home state.

In 2008, Gregg lost his job and came to Punta Gorda to live with his parents.

Ireland said he did odd jobs, helped around the house and neighborhood and always found time to watch Wisconsin football.

On August 22, 2015, 47-year-old Gregg Ireland was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content at 0.314.

With a BAC more than three times the legal limit, too high to be booked directly into jail, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy took him to Bayfront Health.

Medical records show a diagnosis of alcohol abuse and hypokalemia, a potassium deficiency common in alcoholics. He left the hospital with a prescription for a potassium supplement and was transported to the Charlotte County Jail’s medical facility, known as “C-Pod”.

According to medical records and interviews from an internal investigation, none of the medical staff gave Ireland the potassium supplement, or any detox medications during the time he was in the jail.

A deputy said he and Ireland exchanged friendly banter about football when he first arrived. But the next night, that same deputy said he so threatened by the 322-pound inmate he had to defend himself.

Sometime after 3 a.m. on August 24, the deputy and a nurse went to Ireland’s cell door to investigate a commotion.

Over the course of the next hour, Ireland was tased a total of nine times and restrained by several deputies.

When they realized he was not responding or breathing, they started CPR and eventually transported him to the hospital.

“He just never woke up,” said Tom Ireland, who made the decision to take his son off life support two days later.

Surveillance video and interviews with inmates, deputies and medical staff show the events leading up to Gregg Ireland’s death.

On WINK News at 6 p.m., Investigative Reporter Lauren Sweeney is exposing the never before seen video, photographs and documents regarding this death.

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney

LaurenWinkNews

