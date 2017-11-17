Video appears to show suspect installing skimmer at Naples gas station

NAPLES, Fla. Surveillance video appears to show a suspect installing a skimmer device at a gas station pump on Anchor Rode Drive.

The device was found Thursday at the Mobile gas station on the 3300 block of Tamiami Trail North after the owner noticed a security seal was broken.

“Every morning what I do is I go out there and do inspections on the pumps,” the gas station owner said.

Two other skimming devices were found in August at this location, the owner said. He plans to add motion sensor cameras to prevent the crime before anyone else falls victim.

“I don’t want any of my customers scammed or frauded or anything like that, I know how money is hard to come by for many people. I want to do the good thing, I want to be the good guy and help the community that’s all,” the owner said.

A virtually undetectable skimmer was found Thursday at the 7-Eleven on 20391 Summerlin Road, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel



