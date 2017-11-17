Second victim identified in Morse Shores double-homicide

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 41-year-old man has been identified as the man killed last weekend in a double-homicide.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office identified Antonio Olvera Gonzalez on Friday, days after his body was found along with that of Wendy Rodriguez Hernandez, 42, at a home on the 200 block of Maine Avenue.

The address is in the Morse Shores neighborhood near Palm Beach Boulevard and Interstate 75.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Angel Morales Carrasco, 25, in connection to the killings. Carrasco faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

A third person was wounded and taken to a hospital, Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said Monday, but that person’s identity remains unclear.

It’s also unclear how the killings took place.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carrasco is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting at tip through the P3Tips mobile app.