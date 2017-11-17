Sand sculpting championship kicks off on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. The world’s best sand sculptors will converge at Fort Myers Beach this weekend.

The 31st Annual American Sand Sculpting Championship will take place from Nov. 17 to Nov. 26 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on 6890 Estero Boulevard.

Admission tickets cost $7 at the gate. Kids 4 years old and under are free.

“It’s going to be awesome. 50,000 people are going to come through, check out what we’re all making including myself,” sand sculptor Greg Grady said.

