Rep. Francis Rooney, federal officials address concerns at post-Irma engagement

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents voiced their concerns about Hurricane Irma Friday at a post-Irma panel and luncheon.

Rep. Francis Rooney, of the 19th District, along with officials from FEMA and the South Florida Water Management District answered questions about the recovery process in Bonita Springs and what’s being done to prevent future flooding.

“We want to keep the heat on to get everything done as fast as possible,” Rooney said.

Bonita Springs resident Pat Poulos, who has lived in the area for 40 years, says the last time she experienced heavy flooding, like what was seen after Irma, was in 1995.

“I had somebody come by here and ask if I knew of any rentals. No one is even got a house left down here,” Poulos said.

South Florida Water Management District is working to keep the water off the street during future storms. Chairman Rick Barber says his colleagues are focusing on the Imperial River.

“There are a lot of trees down in the river,” Barber said.

The water management district also hopes to send water back on its natural path to keep it out of neighborhoods like Quinn Street.