Panhandle county closes schools after 3 inmates escape jail

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (AP) Schools are shut down in a Florida county as authorities search for three inmates who escaped from jail.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is searching the area just south of the state capital for the three men who escaped Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office reported on its website that they don’t believe the men are armed, but they are considered dangerous. Other area law enforcement agencies are assisting with the search.

The men are 43-year-old Joel Copper, 44-year-old Donald Cottermen and 25-year-old Casey Brandon. All are charged with burglary, and Cottermen is a registered sex offender.

