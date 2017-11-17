Naples after-school care counselor accused of sexually assaulting minor

NAPLES, Fla. An 18-year-old after-school care counselor was accused of sexually assaulting a minor, according to the Naples Police Department.

Austin Hunter, of Naples, was arrested Friday and faces felony charges of sexual battery on a person younger than 12, lewd and lascivious molestation on a person younger than 12, and lewd and lascivious exhibition, police said.

The investigation was initiated Wednesday after Hunter allegedly lured the victim into a bathroom stall, police said. Hunter is also accused of exposing himself to the minor.

Mason Classical Academy terminated its contract Friday with After School Programs, Inc. following the incident, principal David Hull said in an email.

“We are proud of the swift and professional response of our local law enforcement community throughout this situation,” Hull said in an email.

Austin Hunter, 18, of Naples Florida arrested by Naples Police Detectives for sexually battery charged with a victim… Posted by Naples Police Department on Friday, November 17, 2017

Hunter’s first appearance is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bond has not yet been set.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

KelseyWinkNews

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews