Lutheran Services case manager accused of child abuse released on $100K bond

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 27-year-old Lutheran Services case manager accused of abusing a 2-year-old child was released from jail Friday on a $100,000 bond.

Caitlin Nicoole Carroll, of Fort Myers, who was arrested Thursday, told the Fort Myers Police Department the child was blowing bubbles outside when she tripped and fell on a step while she was babysitting her, according to the report.

Caroll, who is the fiancé of the child’s father, told police the child was unresponsive, but started to come to on the way to the Golisano Children’s Hospital, according to the report.

Medical personnel examined the injuries and found the bruises and scratches on the child’s face, neck and back were not consistent with a fall, according to the report.

Carroll faces a charge of cruelty towards a child and was ordered not to have contact with the child or any other minor until her next court date at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 18.