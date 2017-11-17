Lee County jury finds man guilty of molestation of a child

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 26-year-old man was found guilty of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child by a jury in Lee County.

Dwayne Markie Jackson could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 18, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Jackson attempted to take off a 9-year-old’s pants and inappropriately touch him when he was at his home on May 2015, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Jackson asked the victim to inappropriately touch him the following day, but the victim refused, the State Attorney’s Office said. Jackson then offered to pay the victim $50 to touch him.