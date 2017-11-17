High concentrations of red tide blooming in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. High concentrations of red tide were observed Thursday along Lee County beaches, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The heaviest concentration of red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found near the Sanibel and Captiva area, according to the FWC.

Forecast for Southwest Florida predict southern, offshore movement of surface waters and southern, onshore movement of subsurface waters from Pinellas to Lee counties over the next three days.

Low concentrations were also found in eight samples collected from Charlotte County, according to the FWC.

There is no alert canceling beach-going activities at this time.

The FWC provided an updated red tide status map on their website:

MORE: Red tide threatens Collier County beaches

MORE:Red tide in Punta Gorda prompts cleanup efforts