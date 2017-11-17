Deputies discover marijuana grow house during rape investigation

LEE COUNTY, Fla. During a sexual assault investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered a marijuana grow house in south Fort Myers.

Deputies searched a home on Elm Creek Court Thursday regarding an alleged rape.

LCSO said the victim and Joshua Warren Wolfe, 30, were involved in an argument. Wolfe then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

While in the home detectives said they smelled marijuana and saw marijuana on a table and in the kitchen.

After a second warrant was issued the home was searched for drugs. Detectives said they found 207.8 grams of marijuana, 1.8 grams of THC Wax, ballasts, 1000 watt high pressure sodium bulbs used for indoor growing, carbon dioxide tanks, old marijuana root systems in trash bags, fertilizers/plant growth agents and other items commonly used in the cultivation and production of marijuana.

Wolfe was arrested and charged with: Sexual Assault; Producing Marijuana Possession of Marijuana with Intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; Marijuana Possession over 20 grams; Possession of a Controlled Substance without a prescription; Possession of Paraphernalia