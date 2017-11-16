Virtually undetectable gas skimmer found at Lee County 7-Eleven

FORT MYERS, Fla. A gas skimmer was found Wednesday at a convenience store on Summerlin Road, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The skimming device was attached to the card reader on pump number three at the 7-Eleven on 20391 Summerlin Road, deputies said. The tamper sticker had been cut.

The store manager, Patrick Labbe, did not recall any issues with the pump five days prior to the day it was found, deputies said. Labbe and the gas pump inspector, Nathan Schuler, believe the suspect may have gained access to the pump through pump number four as it was unsecured.

Law enforcement officials have this advice:

Pay cash for gas if you can.

Use the gas pump closest to the front door of the station. Employees are more likely to notice anyone putting a skimmer on that pump.

Stick to ATMs you’re familiar with whenever possible. That way, you’re likely to notice any slight differences on the machine that could tip you off that a skimmer is present.

If you need to use the keypad, feel around for anything that may be over it.

Tug on the card reader. “If you tug on (a skimmer), it’s probably going to come off,” Sawyer said.