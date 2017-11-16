UberEATS food delivery comes to parts of Fort Myers, Cape Coral

FORT MYERS, Fla. Most have heard of Uber, the ride-hailing service. But now, a newer venture of the company has come to Fort Myers, UberEATS. The San Francisco based service allows you to place food orders online from local restaurants and have it delivered.

UberEATS works with dozens of restaurants in Fort Myers like Blu Sushi. Manager Barry Dupuy said, “I think the more ways people can try our food, the better off we are.”

Javi Correoso, public affairs manager for Uber Technologies, says our area is primed for it, “Southwest Florida has been one of our fastest growing regions. And it works pretty easily. All you need is your smartphone. Open up the UberEATS app…”

The service is available in a web browser or by via an app, but they both work the same. Enter a location, what you’d like to eat, and the it tells you how long before it’ll be at your front door.

UberEATS isn’t the only app on the menu in Southwest Florida. Bite Squad is already serving customers locally.

I asked Bite Squad if they were concerned about losing customers to more competition. In a statement emailed to me, a field marketing manager told me in part: “We welcome healthy competition in the area, and don’t expect to see a drop from ubereats opening here.”

Restaurant employees, like Nicole English, who depend on your tips inside the business hope the apps won’t hurt their bottom line, “It would be nice to see the lovely faces still come in every once in awhile and see us.”

Reporter: Channing Frampton

ChanningWINK

Writer: Derrick Shaw

winknews