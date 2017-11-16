Sexual assault allegations at HealthPark Medical Center prompt investigation

FORT MYERS, Fla. A witness reported seeing two instances of sexual assault in May at HealthPark Medical Center, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WINK News Wednesday.

The allegations were reported to hospital management on May 3, according to the report. Lee Health personnel conducted an internal investigation, but did not inform the sheriff’s office until Tuesday.

It’s unclear why there was an approximate six-month lapse in time of the reported incidents.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

