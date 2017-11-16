Second Okeechobee dairy farm accused of animal cruelty

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. A second Okeechobee dairy farm faces animal cruelty accusations.

The Animal Recovery Mission, a Miami Beach-based animal cruelty group, released new undercover video that shows Burnham Farm employees beating cows at milking stations.

WARNING — the video below contains disturbing content:

“The video shows extensive and widespread abuse and neglect of dairy cows on the farm,” ARM said in a news release.

ARM says the video, which shows cow carcasses and bones in a field under the hot sun, proves farm workers involved in the abuse should face criminal charges.

The owner of the farm says they were appalled to see the video, are taking immediate action on their employees and are working with animal care experts to change practices at their farm.

The Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office told WINK News warrants have been issued and the suspects are being actively sought.

Video surfaced last week showing similar animal mistreatment at Larson Dairy.

Publix supermarkets announced it has suspended milk deliveries from Larson, adding in a statement the Florida-based company is “shocked” by the treatment of cows.

Reporter: Amanda Hall

Writer: Katherine Viloria

