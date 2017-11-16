Residents near Cape Coral debris site frustrated with dust

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Debris piles on Skyline Boulevard have become an eyesore.

The city of Cape Coral is working to convert debris into mulch and plans to pass it out for free to residents.

But some residents say the process is creating dust in the neighborhood.

“You come outside and you can like feel it in your lungs,” Cape Coral resident Isabel Harris-Saienni said.

Some residents have been using the debris site to illegally dispose of mattresses, sofas, fences and wood.

The dust can be seen all over Harris-Saienni’s backyard, pool screen and car.

“They say that they were watering it down, but they’re not,” Harris-Saienni said. “We just power-washed the whole lanai, the screens, and everything.”

Harris-Saienni says she called the city, but no one can seem to help.

“It’s a hurricane and we all understand that, and that’s fine, but it’s like they’re not doing anything to help us,” Harris-Saienni said.

Harris-Saienni plans to attend the city council meeting Monday in hopes they can address the dust problem.