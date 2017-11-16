Rep. Francis Rooney, federal officials to speak at post-Irma engagement

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents will have the chance to voice their concerns about Hurricane Irma Friday at a post-Irma panel and luncheon.

The Speakers of SWFL assembled three panelists including Rep. Francis Rooney, of the 19th District, Rick Herman, of the South Florida Water Management Governing Board, and Terence Hermans, Deputy Branch Director for FEMA, according to panel organizers.

Attendees can check in from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the discussion lasts until 1:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa on 5001 Coconut Road.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews