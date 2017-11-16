LPGA rookie takes big step toward award sweep at Tiburón
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. (AP) LPGA rookie Sung Hyun Park took a big first step toward sweeping all the season awards with a 5-under 67 to finish one shot behind after the opening round of the CME Group Tour Championship.
Peiyun Chien of Taiwan and Sarah Jane Smith both shot 66 on a breezy day at Tiburón Golf Club. Neither has a chance at the $1 million bonus this week.
Of the leading five players for the CME Race to the Globe, Park got off to the best start. She saved par after two poor shots on the par-5 14th with a short iron, and then added a pair of birdies late in her round.
Shanshan Feng, in her debut at No. 1 in the world, had a 70.
Lexi Thompson, who leads the CME Race to the Globe, hit her opening tee shot into a hazard and her day never got much better. She opened with a 71.
Scores after Round 1
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|THRU
|1
|Sarah Jane Smith
|-6
|F
|1
|Pei-Yun Chien
|-6
|F
|3
|Suzann Pettersen
|-5
|F
|3
|Karine Icher
|-5
|F
|3
|Azahara Munoz
|-5
|F
|3
|Lydia Ko
|-5
|F
|3
|Sung Hyun Park
|-5
|F
|8
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-4
|F
|8
|Marina Alex
|-4
|F
|8
|Sei Young Kim
|-4
|F
|8
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-4
|F
|12
|Caroline Masson
|-3
|F
|12
|Jessica Korda
|-3
|F
|12
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-3
|F
|12
|Pernilla Lindberg
|-3
|F
|12
|Minjee Lee
|-3
|F
|12
|Lindy Duncan
|-3
|F
|18
|Angela Stanford
|-2
|F
|18
|Nelly Korda
|-2
|F
|18
|Charley Hull
|-2
|F
|18
|Pornanong Phatlum
|-2
|F
|18
|Jennifer Song
|-2
|F
|18
|Candie Kung
|-2
|F
|18
|Kim Kaufman
|-2
|F
|18
|Mo Martin
|-2
|F
|18
|Brittany Lincicome
|-2
|F
|18
|Wei Ling Hsu
|-2
|F
|18
|Amy Yang
|-2
|F
|18
|Jaye Marie Green
|-2
|F
|18
|In-Kyung Kim
|-2
|F
|18
|Anna Nordqvist
|-2
|F
|18
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-2
|F
|18
|Olafia Kristinsdottir
|-2
|F
|18
|Brooke Henderson
|-2
|F
|18
|Shanshan Feng
|-2
|F
|36
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-1
|F
|36
|Jane Park
|-1
|F
|36
|Ayako Uehara
|-1
|F
|36
|Austin Ernst
|-1
|F
|36
|Beatriz Recari
|-1
|F
|36
|Aditi Ashok
|-1
|F
|36
|Ha-Na Jang
|-1
|F
|36
|Jin Young Ko
|-1
|F
|36
|Lexi Thompson
|-1
|F
|45
|Megan Khang
|E
|F
|45
|Angel Yin
|E
|F
|45
|Nicole Broch Larsen
|E
|F
|45
|Brittany Altomare
|E
|F
|45
|Mi Hyang Lee
|E
|F
|45
|Michelle Wie
|E
|F
|45
|Sun Young Yoo
|E
|F
|45
|Danielle Kang
|E
|F
|45
|Stacy Lewis
|E
|F
|45
|So Yeon Ryu
|E
|F
|55
|Jenny Shin
|+1
|F
|55
|Jeong Eun Lee
|+1
|F
|55
|Carlota Ciganda
|+1
|F
|55
|Mirim Lee
|+1
|F
|55
|Cydney Clanton
|+1
|F
|55
|In Gee Chun
|+1
|F
|61
|Katherine Kirk
|+2
|F
|61
|Jacqui Concolino
|+2
|F
|61
|Lizette Salas
|+2
|F
|61
|Morgan Pressel
|+2
|F
|61
|Tiffany Joh
|+2
|F
|66
|Brittany Lang
|+3
|F
|66
|Alena Sharp
|+3
|F
|66
|Ally McDonald
|+3
|F
|66
|Jing Yan
|+3
|F
|66
|Ryann O’Toole
|+3
|F
|66
|Cristie Kerr
|+3
|F
|72
|Gerina Piller
|+5
|F
|73
|Sandra Gal
|+6
|F
|74
|Gaby Lopez
|+7
|F