Lutheran Services case manager arrested for child abuse on 2-year-old

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 27-year-old Lutheran Services case manager is accused of abusing a 2-year-old child, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Caitlin Nicoole Carroll, of Fort Myers, was arrested Thursday, police said. Carroll, who is the fiancé of the child’s father, was taking care of the child at the time of a reported fall.

The child was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital at Healthpark Medical Center with significant bruises to multiple parts of the face, ears and body. The bruises were inconsistent with the information provided by Carroll, police said.

The Department of Children and Families, the Child Protection Team and FMPD were alerted to investigate the case.

Lutheran Services Florida is a social service agency contracted through the Children’s Network of Southwest Florida. Spokesperson Terri Durdaller released the following statement to WINK News:

Lutheran Services Florida takes allegations of abuse seriously. DCF notified us they were initiating an investigation a few weeks ago and we took immediate action by placing Ms. Carroll on administrative leave that same day. It’s important to note that this case does not involve a child under state’s care. Ms. Carroll remains on administrative leave without pay and has no contact with any of our clients, which aligns with LSF’s policies and procedures.

Ms. Carroll has worked for LSF since 2013 with a blemish-free background. She is a respected case manager and this is shocking to the entire child welfare community. As a case manager in the child welfare system she helps families in difficult situations by connecting them to resources and services so they could address issues preventing them as parents from providing a safe home.

Carroll faces a charge of cruelty towards a child. She’s scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 18. Bond has not yet been set.