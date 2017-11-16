Coconut Point movie theater to reopen after Irma

ESTERO, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can catch a flick once again Thursday at Regal Coconut Point Stadium 16.

The movie theater will open from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on 8021 Cinema Way in Coconut Point, and patrons have the following films to choose from:

“Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League”

“The Star”

“Wonder”

“Daddy’s Home 2”

It was closed for more than two months due to damage suffered from Hurricane Irma.

For more information, contact the movie theater at 844-462-7342.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

