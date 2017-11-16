Coconut Point movie theater to reopen after Irma
ESTERO, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can catch a flick once again Thursday at Regal Coconut Point Stadium 16.
The movie theater will open from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on 8021 Cinema Way in Coconut Point, and patrons have the following films to choose from:
- “Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League”
- “The Star”
- “Wonder”
- “Daddy’s Home 2”
It was closed for more than two months due to damage suffered from Hurricane Irma.
For more information, contact the movie theater at 844-462-7342.
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina
winknews