Fort Myers hosts 45th annual boat show

FORT MYERS, Fla. Reel one in at the 45th annual Fort Myers Boat Show.

The show provides the essentials of all things boating — with displays and dealers for boats and various accoutrements.

“The marine industry is booming in Southwest Florida and along with redevelopment in the downtown area, this year’s redesigned and expanded layout features more boats, products and services than ever,” said John Good, show manager for the Southwest Florida Marine Industries Association.

The Fort Myers Boat Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the west end of Centennial Park on 2000 W. First St.



MORE: 44th Fort Myers Boat Show Docks in Downtown

Admission costs $12 per person and is free for children 15 years and younger when accompanied by an adult paying full price, according to event organizers. Tickets can be purchased in advance here, and those who do so will not have to wait in line.

Parking is available for $5 at the lot next to Publix at First Street and Altamonte Avenue, and includes a shuttle. There is additional parking at the Edison Parking Garage at Monroe and By streets, as well as the Main Street Parking Garage at Jackson and Main streets.

For more information call 239-656-7083, email [email protected] or visit the event’s website.

MORE: 43rd Fort Myers Boat Show docks in downtown