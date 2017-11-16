Cape Coral man charged with smuggling drugs into the state

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A Cape Coral man was arrested and charged with smuggling drugs into the state Wednesday.

With a warrant, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office searched a home on the 1700 block of SW 10th Place in Cape Coral.

Inside the home, deputies found eight pounds of marijuana, $3,510 in cash, money counter, vacuum sealer, and a 9mm handgun.

Carmen Marchione, 28, was found at the home and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and smuggling marijuana into the state.