Arrest made after anti-Semitic graffiti shows up at Naples preschool

NAPLES, Fla. A man is accused of trashing a preschool at a Jewish Community Center and writing anti-Semitic words and symbols on the wall.

Michael Dami, 19, was arrested Wednesday after video surveillance appeared to show him smashing flat screen televisions and computer equipment at the Preschool of the Arts at the Chabad Jewish Community Center on 1789 Mandarin Road, Naples police said.

The anti-Semitic graffiti was found in the office area, according to police. A total of $6,000 in damage was done.

The video is from Oct. 18, police said. It’s unclear why it took nearly a month for an arrest to be made.

Dami is facing charges of felony burglary, grand theft with damage and criminal mischief at a religious facility.

