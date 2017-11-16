Active shooter training class offered in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can get a crash course of how to handle an unexpected situation involving violence.
The class will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Laugh in Comedy Cafe on 8595 College Pkwy. No. B6.
MORE: Police: Tampa shooting death may be connected to 3 other murders
Each person has a $5 donation fee and proceeds benefit the American Military Veterans Foundation’s Emergency Act of Kindness Program, which helps Southwest Florida veterans.
Anyone interested can contact Director Keith Campbell via email at [email protected] or by calling 239-699-673.
MORE: Gunman identified in shooting rampage in Northern California; wife among the dead
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina
winknews