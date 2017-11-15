Woman who fled Zimbabwe for Naples hopeful for homeland’s future

NAPLES, Fla. Zimbabwe’s army has taken President Robert Mugabe and his wife into custody, triggering speculation of a military coup, according to the Associated Press.

WINK News reporter Olivia Mancino spoke to Nicola Bunnett, owner of Kunjani Coffee and native of Zimbabwe, about how important today is for the country.

“It’s a blessed day … a blessed day for the beautiful country of Zimbabwe,” Bunnett said.

MORE: Zimbabwe army has Mugabe, wife in custody, controls capital

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

OliviaWINKNews

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews