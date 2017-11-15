Tampa police: Man on video near shootings is suspect

TAMPA (AP) Authorities say an unidentified man who appeared on surveillance video near two of four shootings in a Florida neighborhood is officially a suspect.

Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan showed both videos during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Neither shows an actual shooting.

The first video shows a man walking about the time of the first fatal shooting on Oct. 8:

Dugan says the second video shows the same man walking early Tuesday morning about the time of 60-year-old Ronald Felton’s slaying:

Dugan implored any member of the community who might recognize the man to contact police. The total reward is up to $91,000.

Dugan says about two dozen detectives continue to go through hours and hours of surveillance footage collected from the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

