Suspect, victim named in Morse Shores double-homicide

FORT MYERS, Fla. A suspect and one of the victims have been identified in a weekend double-homicide in the Morse Shores neighborhood.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Angel Morales Carrasco, 25, in connection to the killing of Wendy Rodriguez Hernandez, 42.

The body of Hernandez and another person were found around 4 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 200 block of Maine Avenue, near Palm Beach Boulevard and Interstate 75.

The identity of the male victim is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, authorities said.

A third person was hurt and was taken to a hospital, Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said Monday.

It remains unclear how the killings took place.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

NValdesWINK

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews