Program at Charlotte Technical College to improve shortage of trade workers

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A new program at Charlotte Technical College on 18150 Murdock Circle is working to fix the shortage of HVAC technicians in the U.S.

WINK News reporter Kristi Gross spoke to students getting hands-on training on heating, ventilation, cooling, and refrigeration systems.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

