Port Charlotte man, 19, killed in Charlotte county crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. One person died in a crash Tuesday evening on El Jobean Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Nicholas Kole Novak, 19, of Port Charlotte, was driving his Suzuki motorcycle westbound “at an extremely high rate of speed” as he approached the intersection of El Jobean Road and Cornelius Boulevard, according to the FHP. A Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling eastbound and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection when Novak’s motorcycle hit the passenger side of the Dodge.

Following the initial collision, Novak was thrown from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, State troopers said.

The Dodge struck a utility pole, according to State troopers. The driver was not hurt, but the passenger suffered minor injuries, and was taken to the North Port Emergency Room.

Novak was wearing a helmet, but it’s unclear if alcohol was involved, State troopers said. Alcohol was not a factor for the driver or passenger of the Dodge.

Charges are pending a further investigation, according to State troopers.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

